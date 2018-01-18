Small child, infant sister rescued after mom's car was stolen in freezing temps

A massive manhunt took place Wednesday night after a car was stolen from a local Quik ATrip in Atlanta that had a four-year-old girl and her 1-month-old sister inside.

According to police, the children had been left unattended while their mother, Precious Wilmer, had gone inside to pay for gas. Wilmer said she left the children, Arya Davenport, 4, and Ava Wilmer, one month old, in the car because of the cold temperatures.

Wilmer told police that, as she was exiting the business, she realized that her vehicle was being driven away with her children in the back seat.

Georgia State University police chief Joseph Spillane called Clayton County police when he saw 4-year-old Arya walking down the shoulder of roadway near I-285 and Riverdale Road.

1-month-old Ava was found along South Fulton Parkway, still sitting in her car seat.

Both children appeared to be unharmed but were transported to a local area hospitals to be checked as a precautionary measure.

