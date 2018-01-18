Warming this weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warming this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Thursday.  We have another bitterly cold start today with temps in the low to mid 10s this morning.  Fortunately, our winds are fairly calm this morning so wind chill won't be as much of an issue heading out.  This afternoon we will be warmer... but still cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. For the first time in a few days temps will actually be above freezing for a few hours.

Expect another cold "pipe-bursting" morning Friday with temps in the mid to upper 10s, then south winds will really take hold jacking the temperature into the low 50s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will see the warming trend continuing.  Saturday we will range from 26 in the morning to 53 in the afternoon.  Sunday we will start at 35 and make it to 58 for a high.  Skies will be partly cloudy both days.  

This warm up will be ahead of a front that will also bring in more moisture.  As the front moves through Monday that will help fuel some much needed cleansing rain showers Monday afternoon.  It won't be much, only .25"-.50", but that will be enough to wash away at least some of the salt and mess from this last round of winter.

Behind that front we will cool slightly, but remain in the low 50s for the rest of the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

THURSDAY:

  • 8am... Sunny, 14
  • Noon... Sunny, 28
  • 5pm... Sunny, 39

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • WeatherMore>>

  • Warming this weekend

    Warming this weekend

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:35 AM EST2018-01-18 11:35:26 GMT

    Good Thursday.  We have another bitterly cold start today with temps in the low to mid 10s this morning.  Fortunately, our winds are fairly calm this morning so wind chill won't be as much of an issue heading out.  

    More

    Good Thursday.  We have another bitterly cold start today with temps in the low to mid 10s this morning.  Fortunately, our winds are fairly calm this morning so wind chill won't be as much of an issue heading out.  

    More

  • UPDATE: Up to 2 inches of snow possible in parts of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

    UPDATE: Up to 2 inches of snow possible in parts of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-01-15 23:40:33 GMT

    The roads will be very slick including interstates and main city roads Tuesday night because of these cold temperatures. So travel should be discouraged.

    More

    The roads will be very slick including interstates and main city roads Tuesday night because of these cold temperatures. So travel should be discouraged.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.