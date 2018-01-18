Woman body found in snow outside Memphis City Hall

Police say a woman whose body was found in the snow outside City Hall in Memphis, may have died of exposure to the cold weather.

The temperature was around 10 degrees Wednesday morning when police responded to a downtown park where they found the body of a woman near the building.

Memphis police sent a tweet saying there were no signs of foul play and the death may be related to the weather. Medical examiners will make a final determination on the cause of death. Authorities haven't released the woman's name.

The city is opening a public library as a shelter for people to get inside out of the cold.