Dolly Parton earns two world records

NASHVILLE (AP) - Dolly Parton has earned two spots in the newest version of Guinness World Records.

Parton has been recognized for "Most decades with a top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs Chart" and "Most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs Chart by a female artist."

Parton has had country hits across six decades, starting with "Something Fishy" in 1967 and most recently with Pentatonix for a remake of "Jolene."

Parton says she's never dwelt on being commercial when she writes, and she always writes from her heart.