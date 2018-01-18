Pothole Patrol: Who to call - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pothole Patrol: Who to call

See a pothole? Report it to help get it fixed! As the temperatures warm, we'll see more holes on roads popping up in the Tennessee Valley. 

Here's the numbers you need to know: 

  • Chattanooga - Call 311
  • Hamilton County - Call the County Highway Dept at (423) 855-6100

  • Dalton - Call City Public Works Dept at (706) 278-7077

  • Whitfield County - Call County Public Works Dept at (706) 278-7167

  • Cleveland- Call City Public Works Dept at (423) 472-2851

  • State Road - Call TDOT at (423) 892-3430 or  email TDOT.Comments@tn.gov.

