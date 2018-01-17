South cleans up after unusually intense storm that killed 15

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore
