Tennessee lawmaker moves to drop school voucher push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee lawmaker has taken steps to follow through on a promise not to pursue school voucher legislation this year.

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Harry Brooks of Knoxville withdrew his bill from consideration for now.

Brooks and Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown have said that this year, they won't continue the longstanding push to implement school vouchers.

Vouchers allow public school children to use taxpayer money to go to private schools. Brooks and Kelsey had unsuccessfully advocated last year for a voucher pilot program in Shelby County.

Supporters say vouchers give parents choices. Opponents fear vouchers will drain funding from public schools.

