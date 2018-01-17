Firefighters battling house fire in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Firefighters battling house fire in McMinn County

Photo by WRCB reporter Caitlyn Chastain. Photo by WRCB reporter Caitlyn Chastain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Firefighters are battling a house fire in McMinn County Wednesday night.

It's happening at a home on County Road 714 in Riceville.

Details care limited at this time.

Officials tells Channel 3, no injuries have been reported at this time.

