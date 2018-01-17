California couple accused of starving, torturing children has ties to Tennessee Valley

See a pothole? Report it to help get it fixed! As the temperatures warm, we'll see more holes on roads popping up in the Tennessee Valley.More
See a pothole? Report it to help get it fixed! As the temperatures warm, we'll see more holes on roads popping up in the Tennessee Valley.More
Most problems in cars during cold weather take time to happen, but local mechanic Nathan Rhodes says that wasn't the case Wednesday after this week's cold snap.More
Most problems in cars during cold weather take time to happen, but local mechanic Nathan Rhodes says that wasn't the case Wednesday after this week's cold snap.More
Louise Turpin and her husband, David, are being held on a $9 million bond.More
Louise Turpin and her husband, David, are being held on a $9 million bond.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Summer of 2014 was the last time family and friends saw Noah Davis. They are looking for your help finding out what happened to him, good or bad. There is Crime Stoppers reward cash waiting if you can help resolve this case.More
Summer of 2014 was the last time family and friends saw Noah Davis. They are looking for your help finding out what happened to him, good or bad. There is Crime Stoppers reward cash waiting if you can help resolve this case.More
A young woman says she was coming to the defense of a kiosk worker when she was attacked inside Hamilton Place Mall.More
A young woman says she was coming to the defense of a kiosk worker when she was attacked inside Hamilton Place Mall.More
Most problems in cars during cold weather take time to happen, but local mechanic Nathan Rhodes says that wasn't the case Wednesday after this week's cold snap.More
Most problems in cars during cold weather take time to happen, but local mechanic Nathan Rhodes says that wasn't the case Wednesday after this week's cold snap.More
It's happening at a home on County Road 714 in Riceville.More
It's happening at a home on County Road 714 in Riceville.More
Snow and ice across the Tennessee Valley means some roads could be slick for drivers.More
Snow and ice across the Tennessee Valley means some roads could be slick for drivers.More
According to police, the suspect stole a full set of cookware valued at $500 from the Belk department store at Walnut Square Mall.More
According to police, the suspect stole a full set of cookware valued at $500 from the Belk department store at Walnut Square Mall.More
Snow, ice and a record-breaking blast of cold closed runways, highways, schools and government offices across the South and sent cars sliding off roads Wednesday.More
Snow, ice and a record-breaking blast of cold closed runways, highways, schools and government offices across the South and sent cars sliding off roads Wednesday.More