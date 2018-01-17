What the Tech? Laundroid

Americans must really hate to fold clothes.

That's the impression I got at CES last week in Las Vegas as two companies displayed robots or machines that do that routine but will anyone really buy a robot to fold clothes?

The most excitement seems to be about the Laundroid from company Seven Dreams.

The stylish machine looks something between a fancy refrigerator and a mirrored dresser.

Seven Dreams CEO Dr. Shin Sakane was happily showing off the latest Laundroid to an anxious and sometimes enthusiastic crowd.

"After you wash and dry, you just load everything and you don't have to do anything, it just separates categories," said Sakane.

The on-stage demonstration and the one given to me by Dr. Shin, showed unsorted dry clothes being tossed in a bottom drawer of the machine.

A turn of a dial sets the robot/machine in motion.

Each piece of clothing or laundry is scanned by Laundroid to determine if the piece is a shirt, trousers, towel or undergarment.

Once it gets the result the item is folded and sorted. Each category is then placed in a stack and ready to be taken away.

Dr. Sakane told me there's one other option to select which may be the most useful.

"If your register clothing once, you can also separate by family members."

Yes, Laundroid will determine the size of each piece and place items for mom, dad or kids, neatly stacked and sorted.

The Laundroid is a bit large, too large for most laundry rooms.

It is roughly the size of a washing machine and dryer stacked on top of one another. And it's expensive.

"About $16,000" Sakane told me. "It's for wealthy people with large homes but we want to use that income to invest in research and development to lower the retail price.. Our goal," he said "is to have the price to less than $2,000."