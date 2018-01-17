Officials promise better Tennessee teacher preparation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officials promise better Tennessee teacher preparation

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee education officials plan to increase teacher preparation program outcomes across the state.

The Tennessean reports the promise follows the launch of a Tennessee Board of Education database detailing how many of the state's preparation programs aren't meeting expected quality standards. Tennessee Higher Education Commission Executive Director Mike Krause said on Tuesday the state can do better.

State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen says improvement plans include increased communication about state expectations to college presidents, connecting professors more closely to schools and state standard resources and a statewide school tour meant to introduce high-achieving, young students to the education profession.

In addition, the state has launched increased accountability measures, including annual reviews of program outcomes, and held expectation meetings with state college presidents.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

