Science panel's sweeping recommendations on drunken driving

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Trump vulgarity debate has become an 's-show,' senator says

Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as well

Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist

Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.

Stella McCartney hopes fashion can have a 'Me Too' moment

It took Hawaii officials more than 20 minutes to contact federal authorities to seek guidance after realizing they had sent out a bogus alert saying there was a missile headed toward the islands.

Lawmakers ask if states or feds should alert about missiles

Los Angeles police say they arrested a serial rapist when two detectives saw a victim who had fought him off fall from his car.

Science Says: That Michigan meteor could have been meatier.

Science Says: That Michigan meteor could have been meatier

A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

A surprising Democratic upset in a conservative Wisconsin Senate district where voters overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump just 14 months ago has raised liberal hopes of more election success coming this fall.

A man who became known as Houston's 'Tourniquet Killer' because of his signature murder technique on four female victims is set to become the nation's first prisoner executed in 2018.

Texas 'Tourniquet Killer' set to be 1st US execution in 2018

The grandparents of 13 starved and tortured children say their son's family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.

Missteps in Hawaii's handling of a false missile alert raises questions about whether any state should be solely responsible for notifying the public of such an event.

Haitian community leaders say thousands of Haitian immigrants living in the US legally will face employment and travel hurdles because President Donald Trump's administration has delayed the process of re-registering those with temporary protected status.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The nation's more than 10,000 drunken driving deaths a year are "entirely preventable," according to a government-commissioned report released Wednesday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Here are the report's key recommendations for addressing the problem:

-States should pass laws lowering their drunken driving thresholds from a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 to 0.05. Studies show the ability to operate a vehicle begins to deteriorate at low BAC levels. Countries that have lowered their BAC to 0.05 like Austria, Denmark and Japan have successfully reduced drunken driving deaths.

-States and the federal government should increase alcohol taxes significantly. Strong evidence shows higher alcohol taxes reduce binge drinking and related driving crashes, but alcohol taxes have declined when adjusted for inflation. Congress passed a law last month decreasing federal alcohol excise taxes by about 16 percent.

-State and local governments should take steps to limit or reduce alcohol availability, including reducing the hours and days that stores, bars and restaurants can sell alcohol. Enforcement of laws prohibiting alcohol sales to people under 21 or who are already intoxicated should be stepped up to prevent binge drinking.

-Federal, state and local governments should curb alcohol advertising and marketing, and fund advertising designed to counter alcohol marketing. The alcohol industry's self-regulation of its marketing is ineffective and insufficient because the voluntary standards are permissive and vague, not consistently followed and without penalties for violations.

-Police sobriety checkpoints should be conducted more frequently and in conjunction with widespread publicity about the programs.

-States should enact laws requiring ignition interlocks - breath alcohol analyzers connected to the ignition system of a vehicle - for all DUI offenders. There should be a minimum monitoring period of two years for interlock devices for a first offense, and four years for a second offense.

-Every state should create special courts aimed at changing the behavior of drunken drivers through comprehensive monitoring and substance abuse treatment.

-Cities should work to increase the availability and affordability of safe transportation alternatives for drinkers who might otherwise drive. Examples include smartphone-enabled ride sharing and improved public transportation options, especially at nights, on weekends and in rural areas.

