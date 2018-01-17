Federally funded mental health program expanding to Meigs Co.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Sevices (TDMHSAS) is expanding its System of Care Across Tennessee (SOCAT) program.

The initiative, which was established by a 4 year, $12 million federal grant in 2016, helps families with children, adolescents and young adults who have mental health concerns.

“The SOCAT initiative really is how all state services should be designed: to wrap around people and make sure they receive the comprehensive supports they need,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said. “When you wrap services and supports around families and young people in a program like this, you have the opportunity to change the course of someone’s life, and that’s a really powerful thing. In partnership with Governor Haslam’s Children’s Cabinet and the Single Team | Single Plan initiative, we’re working hard to break down barriers between departments that often touch the same Tennesseans.”

The initiative is expanding into seven additional counties across the state including Meigs County in the Channel 3 viewing area. The program is already in place in four Tennessee counties.

Each of the SOCAT sites will be given the funds needed to hire a care coordinator and family support specialist (FSS).

“We’re already seeing the difference that SOCAT is making in our current counties, and this expansion is just going to spread this tried and true service delivery model even farther,” SOCAT Project Director Keri Virgo said. “We’re excited to expand this program to new counties where coordination of resources can often be complicated by factors that are unique to rural communities.”



A spokesperson for SOCAT said, "SOCAT utilizes System of Care values and principles while empowering Tennessee families to work together with child-serving agencies as a partner to guide their care."

In Meigs County, SOCAT will be working with is Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System.

SOCAT's strives to help individuals 21 and younger who are experiencing emotional and behavioral concerns that impact their lives daily.