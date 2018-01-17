Dalton Police searching for shoplifter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police searching for shoplifter

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Dalton Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifter. 

According to police, the suspect stole a full set of cookware valued at $500 from the Belk department store at Walnut Square Mall. 

The incident happened around 3:30 pm on January 12th. Security cameras recorded the suspect, who is a white male of average height and build with light brown or dark blonde hair, entering the store and leaving one minute later with a box of cookware that he had not paid for.

The stolen merchandise is an 11 piece set of Calphalon brand contemporary hard anodized nonstick pots and pans and other cookware.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Officer Annalee Scruggs at 706-278-9085, extension 9577 or by email at ascruggs@cityofdalton-ga.gov. 

