Dalton Police searching for shoplifter

The Dalton Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifter.

According to police, the suspect stole a full set of cookware valued at $500 from the Belk department store at Walnut Square Mall.

The incident happened around 3:30 pm on January 12th. Security cameras recorded the suspect, who is a white male of average height and build with light brown or dark blonde hair, entering the store and leaving one minute later with a box of cookware that he had not paid for.

The stolen merchandise is an 11 piece set of Calphalon brand contemporary hard anodized nonstick pots and pans and other cookware.