Bitter cold prompts near-record winter demand for TVA

TVA saw near-record winter energy use Wednesday morning as millions of customers sought to ward off the sub-freezing cold that's blanketing the South.

Peak power demand for the giant utility registered at 31,640 megawatts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Average temperatures at the time were about 12 degrees.

TVA termed it the "11th highest winter peak in TVA history."

