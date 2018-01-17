CDOT closures for Saturday special events - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CDOT closures for Saturday special events

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will be closing several roads in downtown Chattanooga Saturday for two special events.

From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the Chattanooga Women's March will be taking place. The following roads will be closed for the event:

  • River Street between both Coolidge and Renaissance Parks
  • Southbound Market Street from Frazier Avenue across the bridge to West 4th Street
  • West Aquarium Way between Market Street and Broad Street
  • West 3rd Street between Market Street and Broad Street
  • One westbound lane of West 4th Street between Market Street and Broad Street

Several other streets will be closed downtown for Winter in West Village. The following streets will be blocked off from noon to midnight:

  • West 8th Street will be closed from Pine Street to Chestnut Street
  • Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel

Winter in West Village is a weekly recurring event. 

If you are planning to access these parts of town Saturday, please plan ahead for these closings.

