CDOT closures for Saturday special events

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will be closing several roads in downtown Chattanooga Saturday for two special events.

From 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the Chattanooga Women's March will be taking place. The following roads will be closed for the event:

River Street between both Coolidge and Renaissance Parks

Southbound Market Street from Frazier Avenue across the bridge to West 4th Street

West Aquarium Way between Market Street and Broad Street

West 3rd Street between Market Street and Broad Street

One westbound lane of West 4th Street between Market Street and Broad Street

Several other streets will be closed downtown for Winter in West Village. The following streets will be blocked off from noon to midnight:

West 8th Street will be closed from Pine Street to Chestnut Street

Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel

Winter in West Village is a weekly recurring event.

If you are planning to access these parts of town Saturday, please plan ahead for these closings.