North Korea to send 230-member cheering squad to Olympics

It's snowing in portions of the Tennessee Valley which means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.More
It's snowing in portions of the Tennessee Valley which means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.More
The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will be closing several roads in downtown Chattanooga Saturday for two special events.More
The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will be closing several roads in downtown Chattanooga Saturday for two special events.More
President Donald Trump got all the usual tests as part of his annual physical exam as president. But he also added an extra exam — a cognitive screening test for memory loss or early dementia.More
President Donald Trump got all the usual tests as part of his annual physical exam as president. But he also added an extra exam — a cognitive screening test for memory loss or early dementia.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
It's snowing in portions of the Tennessee Valley which means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.More
It's snowing in portions of the Tennessee Valley which means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.More
State government will be closed Wednesday in the impacted areas for non-essential personnel.More
State government will be closed Wednesday in the impacted areas for non-essential personnel.More
Snow will end tonight all across our area. After all is said and done, we will see .5" to 1.5" on average for the Tennessee Valley.More
Snow will end tonight all across our area. After all is said and done, we will see .5" to 1.5" on average for the Tennessee Valley.More
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More
A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern tells Channel 3, crews are working as quickly as possible to put the locomotives back on the rails.More
A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern tells Channel 3, crews are working as quickly as possible to put the locomotives back on the rails.More
Authorities said David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were being held on $9 million bail each on Monday after 12 people were allegedly found to be held captive inside their home.More
Authorities said David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were being held on $9 million bail each on Monday after 12 people were allegedly found to be held captive inside their home.More
Good Wednesday. We are starting the day with areas of ice on untreated roads, and temperatures in the 10s.More
Good Wednesday. We are starting the day with areas of ice on untreated roads, and temperatures in the 10s.More
Stay connected with Channel 3 Eyewitness News apps and social networks. Take WRCB with you everywhere you go!More
Want to connect with Channel 3 Eyewitness News? From our apps to Facebook to Twitter, take WRCB with you everywhere you go!More