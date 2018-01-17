Century after pandemic, science takes its best shot at flu

Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore
Some schools have closed for the day.More
It's snowing in portions of the Tennessee Valley which means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.More
State government will be closed Wednesday in the impacted areas for non-essential personnel.More
Snow will end tonight all across our area. After all is said and done, we will see .5" to 1.5" on average for the Tennessee Valley.More
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.More
A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern tells Channel 3, crews are working as quickly as possible to put the locomotives back on the rails.More
Authorities said David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were being held on $9 million bail each on Monday after 12 people were allegedly found to be held captive inside their home.More
Good Wednesday. We are starting the day with areas of ice on untreated roads, and temperatures in the 10s.More
