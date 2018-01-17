Frigid Thursday morning, warmer afternoon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Frigid Thursday morning, warmer afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Updated By Paul Barys, Chief Meteorologist
This cold weather pattern will gradually give way to warmer weather for this weekend and next week.  It will still be quite cold for tonight with lows in the low teens and single digits. Winds will be lighter.  Highs will climb to near 40 Thursday.  We should see lots of sun too.  Friday morning will still be cold with lows near 20.  Friday afternoon will see highs approach 50.

This weekend will start off sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 50's.  Sunday should be partly cloudy and warmer with highs approaching 60.

Monday will see showers move in and Tuesday through Wednesday will be mild with highs in the 50's and lows in the 30's.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.  -  Paul Barys

THURSDAY:

  • 8am... Sunny, 13
  • Noon... Sunny, 29
  • 5pm...Sunny, 37
Weather

