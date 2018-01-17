Dangerously cold Wednesday

Good Wednesday. We are starting the day with areas of ice on untreated roads, and temperatures in the 10s. We are also a bit blustery this morning with north winds at 10-15 mph making it feel like a few degrees below zero in some spots. Unfortunately we will stay well below freezing all day with highs only making it into the mid to upper 20s as skies clear out and we experience sunny skies.

Thursday will start out bitterly cold in the low to mid 10s. Fortunately the winds will be light so wind chill won't be much of an issue. You will also want to plan on getting a good spot in the car wash line as we will finally see temps climbing above freezing with highs in the low 40s. Skies will be sunny all day.

Friday will start cold in the upper 10s and low 20s. We will manage a high of 50 to wrap up the week.

The weekend will see the warming trend continue. Saturday the temps will range from 28 in the morning to 54 in the afternoon. After a low of 33 Sunday morning we will warm up to a nice high of 58. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

Monday we have a shot of getting some good cleansing rain to wash away all the salt and residue from this bout of wintry weather.

WEDNESDAY: