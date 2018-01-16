State of emergency declared in Georgia following winter weather

Gov. Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency due to winter weather for 83 counties, spanning much of central and north Georgia Tuesday night.

This line extends from Columbus to Macon to Augusta and northward. State government will be closed Wednesday in the impacted areas for non-essential personnel.

"Following the latest update from the National Weather Service, and acting upon the recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command, I’ve issued an executive order closing state government for non-essential personnel tomorrow," said Deal. "The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will continue treating our roads and interstates. To ensure people’s safety and to allow GDOT to do its job, I urge people to remain home and off the roads. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary."

Here is the entire state of emergency declaration:

