UPDATE: Train derailment under investigation in Dade County

Trenton police and Norfolk Southern officials are trying to figure out how two trains ran off the rails on Tuesday night.

It happened off of Highway 11 near Vanguard National Trailer Corps.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern tells Channel 3, crews are working as quickly as possible to put the locomotives back on the rails. The spokesperson says crews will be bringing in cranes that can lift the locomotives, which weigh about 200 tons each, back on the tracks.

The spokesperson says the current weather conditions may slow the arrival of the equipment.

No one was injured.

The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time and under investigation.

