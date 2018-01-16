It will soon cost more to camp in the Smokies

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have announced fee increases at frontcountry campgrounds and picnic pavilions, starting on March 1, 2018.

The increases range from 10 to 15 percent, which averages out to about $3 to $5, depending on the area. For example, a camping spot in Cades Cove or Elkmont will go from $20 to $25 in peak season.

Officials said the rate increases are necessary to meet the rising costs of operations, reduce a backlog of maintenance requirements on park facilities, and initiate needed improvements.

The park operates nine open campgrounds, seven group campgrounds, six picnic pavilions, and five horse campgrounds, and at most of them, fees have not risen since at least 2006.

Park officials are also improving the efficiency of campground management by adding three campgrounds to the national reservation system through Recreation.gov.

