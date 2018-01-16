Nestle selling US candy business for $2.8 billion

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore
Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have madeMore
General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficientMore
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Snow will end tonight all across our area. After all is said and done, we will see .5" to 1.5" on average for the Tennessee Valley.More
The roads will be very slick including interstates and main city roads Tuesday night because of these cold temperatures. So travel should be discouraged.More
It's snowing in portions of the Tennessee Valley which means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.More
Authorities said David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were being held on $9 million bail each on Monday after 12 people were allegedly found to be held captive inside their home.More
Netflix's "Last Chance U" star Davern Williams is now the new defensive line coach for the UTC Mocs.More
Lead is contaminating 68 properties throughout the Southside of Chattanooga, putting residents and especially children at risk for lead poisoning.More
