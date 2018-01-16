Nestle selling US candy business for $2.8 billion

General Motors is making the new Chevrolet Silverado pickup bigger yet lighter so it's more fuel efficient

Martin Luther King Jr.'s children and the pastor of an Atlanta church where he preached marked the federal King holiday criticizing the president for disparaging remarks about African countries he is said to have made

Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probe

The Orange County Register reports that a 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

Police: Suspect in slaying says student was hitting on him

Spokesman: At least three sheriff's deputies have been shot and wounded in South Carolina.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family's home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

One of the dozens of sexual abuse victims of a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has warned at his sentencing hearing that "little girls don't stay little forever.".

The Mormon church appointed a 93-year-old former heart surgeon has been officially named its new president.

The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

The selection of a new Mormon president fills a void atop a well-defined leadership hierarchy that has governed the church for decades.

Mormon leadership hierarchy is made up only of men

Attorneys say four San Francisco Bay Area residents who were injured by protesters during a riot ahead of a speech by a right-wing provocateur at the University of California, Berkeley filed a lawsuit against the university and the city.

An attorney who works in the office of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reached out to a suburban St. Louis attorney on a fact-finding mission hours before news of the governor's extramarital affair broke.

The new U.S. Embassy denigrated last week by President Donald Trump as too expensive and in a poor location is set to open to the public.

New US Embassy criticized by Trump opens in London

NEW YORK (AP) - Swiss food and drink giant Nestle is selling its U.S. candy business to Italy's Ferrero for about $2.8 billion in cash. Ferrero will take over iconic chocolate brands Butterfinger and Crunch bars, as well as the sugary Nerds, SweeTarts and FunDip.

After a review of its portfolio last summer, Nestle hinted that it might sell its U.S. business, with its eye on higher-growth areas like pet care, coffee and infant nutrition.

In September, Nestle announced that it bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end coffee company. Other Nestle brands include Purina, Gerber and Stouffer's.

Nestle, based in Switzerland, says its U.S. candy business accounts for about 3 percent of its U.S. division's sales.

The deal is expected to close at the end of the first quarter.

