CPD investigating fatal January crash

One person has died from injuries they sustained in a crash on January 5th.

The wreck happened in the 2400 block of Oak Street at the intersection of Kilmer Street and Oak Street.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, an investigation concluded that a GMC truck did not yield at a stop sign and struck a Honda Accord.

The driver of the GMC truck, 25-year-old Deneisa Hemphill, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord, 71-year-old William C Chambers, was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The CPD learned on January 14, 2018, that Chambers had succumbed to his injuries.

A spokesperson for the CPD said, "the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division will continue the investigation once a final determination is made as to the cause of death by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner."