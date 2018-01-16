USPS asks residents to help keep employees safe in winter weather

The U.S. Postal Service needs residents to help keep walkways and areas around mailboxes clear of snow and ice.

The USPS said, “the Postal Service Tennessee District officials are making a concerted effort to raise public awareness of the importance of keeping walkways, sidewalks, and approaches to mailboxes clear from snow and ice in the interest of neighborhood safety.”

Here are some tips to help keep your USPS letter carrier safe:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

The USPS also asks that residents keep trash cans, vehicles and any other obstacles away from their mailboxes.