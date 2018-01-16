Energizer spends $2 billion to add the Rayovac brand - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Energizer spends $2 billion to add the Rayovac brand

By Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Energizer will spend $2 billion in cash to acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum, adding the Rayovac brand to its battery and lighting division.

Spectrum Brands said earlier this month that it would seek a buyer for the assets so that the Middleton, Wisconsin, company could better focus on its other businesses, including hardware and home improvement, global auto care and global pet supplies.

Adding Rayovac will broaden the product portfolio held by Energizer Holdings Inc., which is based in St. Louis. Spectrum Batteries generated $866 million in revenue in 2017.

The deal announced Tuesday is expected to close this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

