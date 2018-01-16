East TN prepper: Hawaii false alert should serve as wake-up call

Prepping isn't anything new--physical, financial and spiritual prepping.

But some people here in East Tennessee aren't just preparing for the end of the world.

Three words changed Heidi Keller's life.

"What is at stake it more than one small country," the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, said. "It is a new world order."

"When I heard George Bush Sr. in a speech use the words 'new world order,' it was a wake-up call for me, and so as a Christian, it says if you have ears, hear, and I heard loud and clear, so I began to prepare in whatever ways possible," Keller said. "I wasn't sure what I was preparing for, but I've had a backpack in my car ever since."

What started as an emergency bag, Keller now has enough food, water, clothing and other necessities stowed away to last her for more than a year.

She has buckets filled with essentials and stowed in a host different safe locations.

But despite nearly three decades of prepping, Keller says she is in no way ready to handle the fallout from a modern nuclear attack.

"The nuclear weaponry that we have now is not the same as what was dropped on Hiroshima," Keller said. "Kiss it goodbye, I'll be honest with you, as close as we are to Oak Ridge, no I don't think we'll survive that, I wouldn't want to survive it, let's put it that way."

Keller refers to herself as a homesteading prepper.

Some preppers will stockpile weapons and ammunition for a battle, but homesteaders focus more on life without electricity or grocery stores.

Keller says she's prepared for a total financial break down, electro-magnetic pulse and natural disasters.

She says her preparation has paid off multiple times, and recent events like the false missile warning in Hawaii only reinforce her decision to the choose the lifestyle.