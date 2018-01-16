UPDATE: County-by-county road conditions in the Channel 3 viewin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: County-by-county road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area

By Kristin Hodges
Updated By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Updated By Ken Nicholson
UPDATE: Snow across the Tennessee Valley means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.

Here is a county-by-county look at road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area:

    Tennessee counties: All updates are from each county's 911 dispatch center.

    • BRADLEY COUNTY -- Main roads have been salted and are fine. Backroads are slick. Stay off the roads if possible.
    • BLEDSOE COUNTY -- The main roads are passable. Backroads are slick. Please stay home if at all possible. If you do have to get out, travel with caution.
    • HAMILTON COUNTY -- W Road and Roberts Mill Road are CLOSED at this time. Icy conditions have been reported in various areas including Shortleaf Lane, Hamby Road, Champion Road, Sequoyah Access Road, Wooten Road, and Highway 58 in the Wolftever area. Crews are working around the clock to treat these areas. Drivers are asked to stay home if at all possible.
    • GRUNDY COUNTY -- The main roads are passable. Icy conditions have been reported on back roads. Please stay home if at all possible.
    • MARION COUNTY -- State roads are fine, but back roads are icy.
    • MCMINN COUNTY -- Icy conditions have been reported on Highways 163 and 39E.
    • MEIGS COUNTY -- All back roads are mostly impassable. Crews are working to clear the main roads. Please stay home if at all possible. If you do have to get out, travel with caution.
    • RHEA COUNTY -- Precipitation has been reported on most roads throughout the county. The main roads have been salted. Please stay home if possible.
    • SEQUATCHIE COUNTY -- No problem areas have been reported at this time. Please stay home if possible.
    • POLK COUNTY -- The main roads are somewhat clear. Watch out for bridges and overpasses. Backroads are slick. Please stay home if possible.

    Georgia counties: All updates are from each county's 911 dispatch center.

    • CATOOSA COUNTY -- All roads are icy. Backroads are the worst. Please stay home if possible. If you do have to get out, travel with caution.
    • CHATTOOGA COUNTY -- Crews have treated the main roads and continue to do so. Crews are keeping a close eye on Highways 48 and 27 to prevent ice from forming. Some back roads could have some slick spots. Please stay home if possible.
    • DADE COUNTY -- Main roads are good. Be careful on backroads. 
    • MURRAY COUNTY -- Main roads are passable.  Secondary roads are not in good shape. Please stay home if possible.
    • WALKER COUNTY -- Roads have been treated. Be careful on backroads. 
    • WHITFIELD COUNTY -- Main roads are clear. No closures.

    Stay with WRCBtv.com for road updates.

    PREVIOUS UPDATE: As snow moves into the Tennessee Valley, Channel 3 will keep you up to date on road conditions around the area.

    Here is the latest:

    HAMILTON

    • W Road
    • Roberts Mill Road

    Employees with the Hamilton County Highway Department have been spreading brine on Hamilton County roads Tuesday morning. They will continue to do so until the snow arrives.

    A spokesperson for the department said that salt/sand trucks are staged throughout the area waiting for the snow to begin falling. 

    Crews will be working throughout the night Tuesday, as conditions allow, to keep the roads as safe as possible.

    Click here for road updates from TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3's Michelle Heron reports from Hamilton County on road conditions as crews and citizens prepare for Tuesday's winter weather. 

