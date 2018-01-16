UPDATE: County-by-county road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area

UPDATE: It's snowing in portions of the Tennessee Valley which means the roads could be slick as you're driving to get your bread and milk.

Here is a county-by-county look at road conditions in the Channel 3 viewing area:

Tennessee counties: All updates are from each county's 911 dispatch center.

BRADLEY COUNTY -- Icy conditions have been reported in the 200-400 block of Tasso Road as well as Blue Springs Road at Blue Springs Church Road.

-- Icy conditions have been reported in the 200-400 block of Tasso Road as well as Blue Springs Road at Blue Springs Church Road. BLEDSOE COUNTY -- No reports of icy conditions at this time.

-- No reports of icy conditions at this time. HAMILTON COUNTY -- W Road and Roberts Mill Road are CLOSED at this time.

-- W Road and Roberts Mill Road are CLOSED at this time. GRUNDY COUNTY -- The main roads are passable. Icy conditions have been reported on back roads.

MARION COUNTY -- All roads are passable at this time.

-- All roads are passable at this time. MCMINN COUNTY -- No reports of icy conditions at this time.

-- No reports of icy conditions at this time. MEIGS COUNTY -- No reports of icy conditions at this time.

-- No reports of icy conditions at this time. RHEA COUNTY -- Precipitation has been reported on most roads throughout the county. No icy areas have been reported but officials urge drivers to use extreme caution if they must travel.

-- Precipitation has been reported on most roads throughout the county. No icy areas have been reported but officials urge drivers to use extreme caution if they must travel. SEQUATCHIE COUNTY -- Precipitation has been reported on back roads. The main roads are passable at this time.

-- Precipitation has been reported on back roads. The main roads are passable at this time. POLK COUNTY -- The main roads are somewhat passable but are getting worse. The back roads are icy. Please stay home if possible.

Georgia counties: All updates are from each county's 911 dispatch center.

CATOOSA COUNTY -- No reports of any problems at this time.

-- No reports of any problems at this time. CHATTOOGA COUNTY -- No reports of any problems at this time.

-- No reports of any problems at this time. DADE COUNTY -- All main roads and back roads are slick. A dispatcher tells Channel 3, wrecks have been reported throughout the county.

MURRAY COUNTY -- No reports of any problems at this time.

-- No reports of any problems at this time. WALKER COUNTY -- No reports of any problems at this time. Drivers who live in the higher elevations should use caution.

-- No reports of any problems at this time. Drivers who live in the higher elevations should use caution. WHITFIELD COUNTY -- No reports of any problems at this time.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: As snow moves into the Tennessee Valley, Channel 3 will keep you up to date on road conditions around the area.

Here is the latest:

HAMILTON

W Road

Roberts Mill Road

Employees with the Hamilton County Highway Department have been spreading brine on Hamilton County roads Tuesday morning. They will continue to do so until the snow arrives.

A spokesperson for the department said that salt/sand trucks are staged throughout the area waiting for the snow to begin falling.

Crews will be working throughout the night Tuesday, as conditions allow, to keep the roads as safe as possible.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3's Michelle Heron reports from Hamilton County on road conditions as crews and citizens prepare for Tuesday's winter weather.