UPDATE: Winter blast heads our way

UPDATE: Snow will end tonight all across our area. After all is said and done, we will see .5" to 1.5" on average for the Tennessee Valley. Our big problem will be the roads. Very cold air along with gusty north winds will keep the temperatures very cold for tonight and below freezing for tomorrow. The snow or ice that is on the road will not go anywhere until we can get some melting. Black ice could be a problem, so caution is urged for tonight and tomorrow.

Lows tonight will drop into the low teens and single digits. Wind chills will be near 0 or below. If you do not protect your skin, frostbite will be possible tonight.

Highs on Wednesday will only rise into the mid and upper 20's, but sunshine will return, too. Wednesday night will be very cold again but this time less wind. Lows should be in the teens and single digits again.

Thursday through Sunday will see a rebound in the temperatures with highs warmer every day. The next chance for rain will be next Monday.

