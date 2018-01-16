UPDATE: Afternoon snow showers across the TN Valley

UPDATE: Good Tuesday. We are all under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and some of us under a WIND CHILL ADVISORY through the day.

It will be cold all day with high temperatures only reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. These high temps will be reached early on at about noon, and then temps will be dropping through the afternoon as a cold front works through.

That front will bring in snow showers this afternoon. We may get some flurries during the morning, but the bulk of the snow will be moving through our area from Noon through 8PM. During that time we could get about 1/2" to 1" in north Georgia into the Blue Ridge Mtns. In the TN Valley and on the Cumberland Plateau we will get 1"-2" with a few spots on the Plateau getting up to 3" (very few will see this, however).

One issue to look out for will be treated roads that cause the snow to melt this afternoon. Some of the roads will dry out with breezes blowing at 10-15 mph this evening. However, some of the melted snow will refreeze tonight into Wednesday morning creating patchy areas of ice that we may be contending with.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be dangerously cold and blustery. In Chattanooga we will drop to about 15 with a wind chill close to zero as winds blow from the north at 10-15 mph. Highs Wednesday will only make it to the upper 20s with sunny skies.

Thursday will start cold in the 10s, but a nice warm up will follow with us making it to 42 in the afternoon. Temps will range from 21 in the morning to 50 in the afternoon Friday.

The weekend will be cool in the morning with temps in the low 30s and very pleasant in the afternoon with temps in the mid 50s both days.

David Karnes

