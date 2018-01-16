Nothing to sneeze at, doctors say don't keep your sneeze in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nothing to sneeze at, doctors say don't keep your sneeze in

By Associated Press

(AP) -Holding your nose and closing your mouth while you sneeze might seem a harmless thing to do, but doctors have advised against it following the case of man who ruptured the back of his throat doing that.

Ear, nose and throat specialists in England say trying to contain a forceful sneeze could lead to "numerous complications."

Writing in the journal BMJ Case Reports, they described the case of a 34-year-old man, described as previously fit and well, who spent a week in the hospital and was left barely able to speak or swallow after suffering spontaneous perforation of the pharynx.

