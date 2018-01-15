Update: Missing Atlanta woman and 7-month-old child found safe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update: Missing Atlanta woman and 7-month-old child found safe

UPDATE:  The mother and child have been found safe.

Previous story:

Police are looking for a missing woman and her 7-month-old child.

Arianna Smith, 20, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 12 around 8 a.m. when she left her home with her child Carmelo Westbrook, Atlanta police said.

