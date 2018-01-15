"Ice on the Landing" ends on January 21

Ice on the Landing, presented by Volkswagen Chattanooga, will celebrate the final week of the season this week with the following activities:

Tuesday, January 16, is college student night, with a $2 discount offered to any student with a college ID from 5:00-9:00pm.

Wednesday, January 17, is Charity Night, featuring MOMentum Network.

Thursday, January 18, is Family Night, a popular promotion offering one free child’s ticket for each paid adult ticket from 5:00-9:00pm. It’s also Pajama Night, so grab your warmest PJs and come out to the rink with your family.

Friday and Saturday, January 19 and 20, skate with the Crash Test Dummies mascot from Warren & Griffin beginning at 7:00pm. Saturday at 3:00, join Con Nooga Cosplay on Ice for costume characters and photo ops.

Sunday January 21, LAST DAY FOR ICE ON THE LANDING 2018! Open from noon to 9:00pm, join us for one last chance to skate this year.

General ticket pricing for Ice on the Landing is $10 for an adult ticket, and $8 for skaters aged 12 and under. This includes skate rentals and a two-hour skate session. Rink-side vending includes hot chocolate, Nutella or ham and cheese crepes from Adelle’s Creperie, soft drinks and water.

Ice on the Landing is open every day through January 21. Birthday skating parties are also offered, in addition to skating lessons each Saturday at 9:00am.

