Vols' quarterback Quinten Dormady announced via twitter Monday that he is transferring from the University of Tennessee.

Dormady said he plans to complete his degree from UT and then transfer for his final year of eligibility.

Dormady started the first five games of Tennessee's 2017 season. Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano then took over the starting position for the Vols' game against South Carolina. Dormady then underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October.