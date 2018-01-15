What the Tech? CES Day 5: It's a wrap

My 7th year attending CES was as fascinating as my first.

Walking over the 20-million or so square feet of the world’s largest tech conference and showcase I was once again amazed at how much and how fast the global tech community is growing.

Every year people ask me “what’s the best thing you saw this year?”

At CES 2018 I couldn’t narrow it down to just one gadget but I can say that robotics and artificial intelligence was the single most impressive thing on the show floor.

Everywhere you looked you saw a robot or machine with artificial intelligence.

These can perform all types of tasks such as sorting and folding laundry, steer a car down the street, work as an administrative assistant or lobby greeter in an office building.

Some are designed to be teacher assistants in school to help children with their work and assist the teacher in certain areas.

Robots that play Scrabble, Ping-Pong. Sophia, a very life-like robot was also on display.

This robot famously was made a citizen of Saudi Arabia and has given speeches to large audiences.

The development of smart cities was another area with a wide variety of companies developing smart streets, smart food trucks.

There is the Ollie that is designed to transport people with disabilities from their homes to work or shopping.

Users would call for a ride like they might with Uber or Lyft with their smartphone.

There were a number of self-driving cars on display in fact along with one passenger cars that run on electricity.

There were toys, gadgets, apps, beauty products along with hundreds of smart home devices controllable by an Amazon Alexa or Google Home device.

CES never ceases to amaze me and I look forward to trip number 8 next January