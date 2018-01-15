Crews preparing Hamilton Co. roads for potential winter weather Tuesday

With winter weather in the forecast for Tuesday, Hamilton County Highway Department road crews are working to prepare the roads.

A spokesperson for Hamilton County sent out a tweet Monday afternoon that said, "Hamilton County Highway Department road crews are currently spreading brine on main county arteries in preparation for Tuesday's anticipated snow event.

Hamilton County Highway Department road crews are currently spreading brine on main county arteries in preparation for Tuesday's anticipated snow event. Mike D. — Hamilton County Gov (@HamCoTN) January 15, 2018

Meteorologist Brittany Beggs of Channel 3 said that Chattanooga and Cleveland could see an inch of snow or more on Tuesday.

"Amounts will range from 1/2" in north Georgia, to 1" to 1.5" in Chattanooga and Cleveland, to 1.5" to 2" in Altamont and Athens," Beggs said.