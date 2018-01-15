Brush fire causes delays on I-75 SB in Bradley Co - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brush fire causes delays on I-75 SB in Bradley Co

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire along I-75 southbound in Bradley County. 

The fire was reported around 12:45 pm. 

The southbound right lane is closed.

