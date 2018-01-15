Day of service project to help Chattanooga's less fortunate

It was a day off from work for many people across the city, but for some MLK Day was a day on for community service projects. Students at Southern Adventist University paired up with the Salvation Army to help those in need.

Jackets and sweaters wrapped around the iron fence outside the Salvation Army, each item available for someone in need.

“Need doesn't go away just because the calendar has flipped to a new year. Need is still there,” said Kimberly George with the Salvation Army.

An initiative called the Street Store aims to deliver clothing for those less fortunate in the Chattanooga area, especially during the colder months.

“Providing a dignified shopping opportunity for the local homeless community to come through and get some clothes,” said Kaitlyn Goffin with Southern Adventist University.

The annual event helps hundreds of people, people like Alexander North who came out to shop for himself and his family. “Oh, I got a lot of good things. I got a lot of good things.”

For some it’s a humbling experience to volunteer.

“I have so much privilege myself. To be where I am, and to have the warm clothes that I do,” said Goffin.

And the day of service project is a reminder to those in need, people are here to help.

“They helped us out. If they can help, they will by any means. If anybody is out there that needs help, come and ask. Not going to hurt anything to ask. Somebody will,” said North.

Food and warm beverages were offered once people were done shopping.