Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

The worker who sent Hawaii into a panic by mistakenly sending a missile alert has a new job — and it's nowhere near the early warning system.More
Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire along I-75 southbound in Bradley County. The fire was reported around 12:45 pm. The southbound right lane is closed.More
Amounts will range from 1/2" in north Georgia, to 1" to 1.5" in Chattanooga and Cleveland, to 1.5" to 2" in Altamont and Athens.More
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has extended its search for a murder suspect from Indiana into southeastern Tennessee.More
A few visitors at a cabin in Gatlinburg had an up-close and personal encounter with a baby bear on Saturday. Tanya Young, one of the visitors at the cabin, said they had just gotten to their cabin off of Ski Mountain Road.More
The Bradley County Sheriff's office confirms that 2 people are in custody after a chase went through several counties.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
A pastor at a Tennessee megachurch received a standing ovation after admitting to a “sexual incident” with a high school student 20 years ago — days after a woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.More
According to a post about the theft on Facebook, Pastor Jimmie Talley's 2011 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from The Ministry Center's parking lot by two individuals.More
The Portland Police Department says on its Facebook page that 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore was shot Friday in Allen County, Kentucky.More
One person was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.More
The threats seem to come almost daily now out of North Korea — ballistic missile firings, preparations to test a nuclear bomb and routine bravado.More
