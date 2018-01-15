Florida man leads multi-county pursuit through Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Florida man leads multi-county pursuit through Tennessee

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Florida man is in custody in Tennessee following a multi-county pursuit that began in Cleveland, TN, Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, the chase started when a deputy attempted to pull 23-year-old Joseph Daniel Valentino of Springhill, FL, over on HWY 64. 

Valentino took off in a vehicle, that deputies were able to determine was stolen out of Catoosa County, and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Bradley, McMinn, Meigs and Rhea Counties. 

Valentino reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the chase and failed to stop at eight red traffic lights. He also struck a BCSO marked patrol vehicle.

The pursuit ended in Rhea County when Valentino lost control, left the highway and came to rest in a field. He then led officers on a foot chase through a small wooded area where he was eventually located and taken into custody.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle. She was taken into custody and later released. She told deputies that she was only receiving a ride from Valentino and asked multiple times to be let out of the vehicle.  

Valentino faces charges of:

  • False Imprisonment
  • Felony Evading
  • 8 counts of Felony Reckless Endangerment
  • Possession of Stolen Property over $1000
  • Driving on a Suspended License
  • Lane Law Violation

The BCSO said Valentino also faces felony charges in Meigs County and Decatur.

“Our agency is thankful to Tennessee Highway Patrol, McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during last night’s pursuit, Sheriff Watson stated. "This team effort resulted in the arrest of a criminal offender and the recovery of stolen property from a neighboring state.” 

