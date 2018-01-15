Cement truck overturned on Signal Mountain Rd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cement truck overturned on Signal Mountain Rd

By Kerry French, Producer
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

Red Bank Police responded to an overturned cement truck Monday morning.

The call came in around 10:00 am that a cement truck had overturned in the 200 block of Signal Mountain Road.

One person was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

