Glamping on the Cumberland Plateau

Glamping has been described as nature meeting modern luxury. It's a way to experience the untamed and completely unique parts of the world—without having to sacrifice creature comforts.

And for Lori Serviss, it’s a way to turn her 13-acre, wooded property on the Cumberland Plateau into extra income.

"It is glamorous camping, “she explained. “You have a camping experience without really roughing it. You have air-conditioning, you have a gas fireplace, you have a full kitchen to cook in. You even have WiFi."

Her 850 square-foot tree house and bathhouse is used as a springboard to outdoor adventures on the Plateau. Deer Camp is located just 16 miles from Fall Creek Falls and just about 20 minutes from the Cumberland Caverns.

Glamping is part of a newer movement nationwide. And now national websites like Hip Camp are encouraging landowners like Serviss to rent out their property for a variety of camping experiences. Anything from tent camping to upscale camping, or glamping. The hope is to inspire the next generation of Americans to be passionate about exploring and protecting the outdoors.

"The number one thing we hear from people is that it's an experience, it's not just a place to sleep,” she says. “That's what a hotel gives you."

And so far, the reviews at Deer Camp are glowing.

"In fact online, we've actually had to update our policies to please check out on time,” Serviss said. “Because people don't want to leave once they're here."