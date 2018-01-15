"Last Chance U" star is new assistant football coach at UTC

Netflix's "Last Chance U" star Davern Williams, who was a former assistant coach of the East Mississippi Community College team that was featured on the hit show, is now the new defensive line coach for the UTC Mocs.

Williams spent four years at East Mississippi Community College. Two of those years played out in front of cameras when Netflix decided to cast the student-athletes and their coaches.

The show is about student-athletes who are given a second chance to play college football at a junior college in hopes of earning a scholarship to enroll in major college football program.

Williams made the announcement when he posted a new profile picture on Twitter with the UTC Mocs logo.