"Last Chance U" star is new assistant football coach at UTC - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Last Chance U" star is new assistant football coach at UTC

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Netflix's "Last Chance U" star Davern Williams, who was a former assistant coach of the East Mississippi Community College team that was featured on the hit show, is now the new defensive line coach for the UTC Mocs.

Williams spent four years at East Mississippi Community College. Two of those years played out in front of cameras when Netflix decided to cast the student-athletes and their coaches.

The show is about student-athletes who are given a second chance to play college football at a junior college in hopes of earning a scholarship to enroll in major college football program.

Williams made the announcement when he posted a new profile picture on Twitter with the UTC Mocs logo.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.