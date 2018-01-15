New pickups from Ram, Chevy heat up big-truck competition

Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has extended its search for a murder suspect from Indiana into southeastern Tennessee.More
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has extended its search for a murder suspect from Indiana into southeastern Tennessee.More
A few visitors at a cabin in Gatlinburg had an up-close and personal encounter with a baby bear on Saturday. Tanya Young, one of the visitors at the cabin, said they had just gotten to their cabin off of Ski Mountain Road.More
A few visitors at a cabin in Gatlinburg had an up-close and personal encounter with a baby bear on Saturday. Tanya Young, one of the visitors at the cabin, said they had just gotten to their cabin off of Ski Mountain Road.More
The Bradley County Sheriff's office confirms that 2 people are in custody after a chase went through several counties.More
The Bradley County Sheriff's office confirms that 2 people are in custody after a chase went through several counties.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
A pastor at a Tennessee megachurch received a standing ovation after admitting to a “sexual incident” with a high school student 20 years ago — days after a woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.More
A pastor at a Tennessee megachurch received a standing ovation after admitting to a “sexual incident” with a high school student 20 years ago — days after a woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.More
According to a post about the theft on Facebook, Pastor Jimmie Talley's 2011 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from The Ministry Center's parking lot by two individuals.More
According to a post about the theft on Facebook, Pastor Jimmie Talley's 2011 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from The Ministry Center's parking lot by two individuals.More
The Portland Police Department says on its Facebook page that 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore was shot Friday in Allen County, Kentucky.More
The Portland Police Department says on its Facebook page that 39-year-old Jason D. Whittemore was shot Friday in Allen County, Kentucky.More
One person was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.More
One person was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.More
The threats seem to come almost daily now out of North Korea — ballistic missile firings, preparations to test a nuclear bomb and routine bravado.More
The threats seem to come almost daily now out of North Korea — ballistic missile firings, preparations to test a nuclear bomb and routine bravado.More