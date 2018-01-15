FBI hunt for murder suspect leads to southeast Tennessee

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has extended its search for a murder suspect from Indiana into southeastern Tennessee.

On February 13, 2017, Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were hiking on the Delphi Historic Trail near the Monon High Bridge just east of Delphi in Carroll County, Indiana.

The girls were reported missing after their parents were unable to locate them at the pick-up location.

Volunteers found the girls' bodies in the woods the next day.

Investigators have distributed a sketch and a photo of a person observed on the Delphi Historic Trail.

The picture shows a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket, and a hoodie.

Preliminary evidence has led investigators to believe this person is involved in the their murders.

If you see this person call local police or the FBI.