UPDATE: Up to 2 inches of snow possible in parts of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

UPDATE: A quick moving clipper will move through our area on Tuesday. Most of the time these types of systems do not produce much snow. This one will provide a dusting to 2" across our area. The best chance for the heavier snow will be in the higher elevations especially north and west of Chattanooga. The least amounts will be over our southern counties.

This storm will be high impact for traveling. The reason for the high impact is the cold air and the winds behind the snow. Highs for Tuesday will be at midnight tonight. The temperatures will be slowly dropping or holding steady and the winds will pick up throughout the day. Wind chills by near zero by Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The roads will be very slick including interstates and main city roads Tuesday night because of these cold temperatures. So travel should be discouraged.

Highs all day on Tuesday will only rise into the mid and upper 20's. Frigid lows will be felt Thursday morning, too with the mercury dropping into the low teens and single digits. Winds should die down, though.

Dry weather will continue until late Sunday and Monday when rain showers move back in. From Thursday onward the temperatures will get warmer each day. - Paul Barys

Download the WRCB Weather App and stay connected as cold, snowy weather returns Tuesday.

TUESDAY: