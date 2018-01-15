UPDATE: Brief thaw Monday, but snow in the forecast for Tuesday

UPDATE: Good Afternoon!

We'll top the middle 40s today. Any black ice still on roads this morning should melt by much of the afternoon.

Tonight looks dry before snow showers move in on Tuesday. Amounts will range from 1/2" in north Georgia, to 1" to 1.5" in Chattanooga and Cleveland, to 1.5" to 2" in Altamont and Athens. Snow showers look to begin by late morning 10AM-1PM near Altamont and Monteagle, moving into Chattanooga and Cleveland 1PM-4PM, and Blue Ridge and Dalton by 4PM-7PM.

Tuesday night will bring some of the coldest temperatures of the season. Many areas along the plateaus will see single-digit air temperatures by Wednesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued early Wednesday for subzero wind chill values.

The roller coaster ride continues with a big upswing in temperatures by the end of the week. Highs jump up to the 50s by Saturday and Sunday. As of now, the weekend looks to be spring-like, with a few areas possibly hitting 60 by Sunday!

Download the WRCB Weather App and stay connected as inclement weather returns Tuesday.

TODAY: