2 suspects in custody after multi-county chase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 suspects in custody after multi-county chase

Posted: Updated:
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Bradley County Sheriff's office confirms that 2 people are in custody after a chase went through several counties.

The Sheriff's office says that a male suspect and a female suspect led deputies on a chase through McMinn, Meigs and Rhea counties.

Deputies say a stolen vehicle was recovered. During the chase, a Bradley county sheriff's deputy car was hit. No injuries were reported.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story continues to develop. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.